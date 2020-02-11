Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Copa worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 208,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 118,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 94,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE CPA opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.