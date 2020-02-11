Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $406.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

