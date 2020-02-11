CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 609.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.