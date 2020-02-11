Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.