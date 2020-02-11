Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,354 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.43 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.