Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 386,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 319,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

