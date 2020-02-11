Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.71 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,389,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,095 shares in the company, valued at $124,948,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $666,319.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,214,923.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,784. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

