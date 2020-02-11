Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 786,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,637. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

