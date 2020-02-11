Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 443,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

