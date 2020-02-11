Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.11

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Cortex has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Huobi and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DEx.top, Huobi, Bithumb, Ethfinex, CoinBene, CoinTiger, DDEX, UEX, BitForex, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

