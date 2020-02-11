CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $672.51 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $396.86 and a twelve month high of $699.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.30.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

