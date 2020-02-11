CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CoStar Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $666.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,341. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $639.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.30. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $396.86 and a one year high of $699.23.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

