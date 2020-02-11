Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

COST stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.20. The stock had a trading volume of 523,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

