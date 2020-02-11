Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.68. 2,045,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $316.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

