COVA Trading Up 32.7% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One COVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. In the last week, COVA has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $768,523.00 and $1.33 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.03560580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00251132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00135367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

