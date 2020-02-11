Covesting (COV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,594.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $4,594.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

