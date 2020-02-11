Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Stake Trimmed by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,585 shares during the quarter. Cowen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Cowen worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cowen by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 139,124 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 258,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cowen by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COWN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Cowen Inc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

