CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.25.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

