Cranswick’s (CWK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWK. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,250 ($42.75).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,678 ($48.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,467.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,105.20.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

