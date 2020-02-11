Cream Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $33,441.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01286066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00214476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.