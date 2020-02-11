Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 1,844,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,786. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.