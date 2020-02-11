Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Barclays (LON:BARC)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 178.84 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.93. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

