Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBS. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 266.60 ($3.51).

RBS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

