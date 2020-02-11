Credit Suisse Group Increases United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target to $176.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

UTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of UTX opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

