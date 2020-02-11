Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,858,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

