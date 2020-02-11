Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 667 ($8.77).

LON STAN opened at GBX 642.60 ($8.45) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 688.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 678.31.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

