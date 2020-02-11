Credit Suisse Group Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $37.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Premier stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

