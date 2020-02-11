Credit Suisse Group Upgrades HSBC (LON:HSBA) to “Outperform”

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 603 ($7.93).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 588.10 ($7.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.01. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

