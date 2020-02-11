Credit Suisse Group Upgrades IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to “Neutral”

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

