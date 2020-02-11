Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CEQP opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,190.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

