Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.52. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $140.45 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

