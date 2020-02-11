Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 521,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.97. CRH has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CRH by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,954 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.