Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 7,555 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

CRNX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 56,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $524.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.