Critical Survey: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) vs. Broadridge Financial Solutions (OTCMKTS:BR)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $138.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.68% 45.83% 13.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.36 billion 3.13 $482.10 million $4.66 25.50

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

