Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock worth $415,232,337 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 503.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 143,009 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.