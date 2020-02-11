Crown Advisors Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop accounts for about 2.5% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 136.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,424.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.