Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

