Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for 2.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Boot Barn worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

