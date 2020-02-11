Crown Advisors Management Inc. Invests $2.77 Million in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Axonics Modulation Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,001,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 241,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 141,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,000 shares of company stock worth $27,517,658. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of AXNX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.