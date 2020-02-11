Crown Advisors Management Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $1,774,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $741,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,109 shares of company stock worth $8,174,434 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

