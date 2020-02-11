Crown Advisors Management Inc. Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. eHealth accounts for 4.6% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.32% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,441,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

