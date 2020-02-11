Crown Advisors Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Exponent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,709.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,543. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

