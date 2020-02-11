Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 8,793 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11,464.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,179.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

