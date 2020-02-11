Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes $3.34 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Arcosa accounts for 2.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arcosa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arcosa by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arcosa by 6,677.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACA. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

ACA stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

