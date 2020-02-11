CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1,121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.