CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $117,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE CCI traded up $8.22 on Tuesday, reaching $161.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.