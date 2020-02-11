CryptoAds Marketplace Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $129,247.00 and approximately $7,967.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 107.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

