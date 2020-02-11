CryptoFranc Hits Market Capitalization of $8.62 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00010203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $25,914.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.54 or 0.05823214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00054545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

