Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Cap Reaches $48.22 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00007819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $48.22 million and approximately $71,952.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.05799306 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00128026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

