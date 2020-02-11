Cryptonite 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $72,350.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

